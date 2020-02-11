Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give New Gold (TSE:NGD) a C$0.65 Price Target

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) received a C$0.65 target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 43.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NGD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

New Gold stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.15. The company had a trading volume of 287,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,027. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

