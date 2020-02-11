Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:RYDAF opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

