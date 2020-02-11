Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RGLD. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $106.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average is $120.02.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 99.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 85,099 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 71.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63,292 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,454,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 37.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 59,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.