RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 2nd

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

RR Donnelley & Sons has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years. RR Donnelley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RR Donnelley & Sons to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

NYSE RRD opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. RR Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

