Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.48

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.48 and traded as high as $22.65. Russel Metals shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 200,666 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUS shares. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.48.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 4,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.83, for a total value of C$91,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,477 shares in the company, valued at C$2,750,489.91.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

