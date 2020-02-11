Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $417.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.02 and a 200-day moving average of $352.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $234.91 and a 12-month high of $426.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total transaction of $173,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,346 shares of company stock worth $23,264,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

