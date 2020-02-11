Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 984,893 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 399,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 984,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,896,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after acquiring an additional 436,500 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,259,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,130 shares during the period. Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $16,905,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,054,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 174,031 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

PAAS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 61,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.50, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

