S. R. Schill & Associates Makes New $216,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,510.68. 115,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,117. The stock has a market cap of $1,044.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,421.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,290.40. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,508.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

