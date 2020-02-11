Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,033 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Citigroup by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $65,530,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,435,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,483. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

