Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 153,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.09. 1,207,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

