Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,505,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,247,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $312.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

