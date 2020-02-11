Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.19. 1,127,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,629. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

