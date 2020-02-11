Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $795,000 Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150,401 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth $2,393,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 4th quarter worth $1,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 772,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.