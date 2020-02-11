Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after buying an additional 177,624 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,916,000 after buying an additional 56,635 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 203,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,028,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.15. 16,819,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,796,293. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.18. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.47 and a 1-year high of $88.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.3658 dividend. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

