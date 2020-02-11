SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

SandRidge Permian Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PER remained flat at $$1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. 496,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

