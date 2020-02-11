Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target to C$117.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

TSE QSR traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,934. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$80.41 and a 52-week high of C$105.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.69.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

