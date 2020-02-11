Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGMO. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 753,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,106. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $879.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.79. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after acquiring an additional 596,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $8,516,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

