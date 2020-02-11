Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.04 ($112.84).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €93.47 ($108.69) on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.30.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Analyst Recommendations for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit