Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.04 ($112.84).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €93.47 ($108.69) on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.30.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

