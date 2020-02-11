Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Svb Leerink

Investment analysts at Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on SNY. Barclays lowered shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. 366,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $51.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.
About Sanofi
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
