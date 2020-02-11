Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.33, approximately 580,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 746,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

SVRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

