SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of SBA Communications worth $31,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $258.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $178.57 and a 1 year high of $270.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

