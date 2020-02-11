Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Scentre Group’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

SCG stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting A$3.88 ($2.75). 21,518,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,500,000. Scentre Group has a 52 week low of A$3.63 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of A$4.16 ($2.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20.

In other news, insider Peter Allen bought 993,301 shares of Scentre Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.81 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of A$3,784,476.81 ($2,684,026.11).

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

