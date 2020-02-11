Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.89 ($10.33).

SHA traded up €0.03 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting €9.06 ($10.54). The company had a trading volume of 531,995 shares. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.28.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

