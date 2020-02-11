SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Insider Purchases £273.12 in Stock

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £273.12 ($359.27).

Shares of SDR traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,443 ($45.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,161. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,301.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,216.11 ($42.31).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.