Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 6.0% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after buying an additional 299,476 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,989,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 366,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after buying an additional 183,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $9,730,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,058. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.