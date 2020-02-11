Scidev (ASX:SDV) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Scidev Ltd (ASX:SDV) shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), 177,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.71 ($0.50).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 million and a PE ratio of -27.59.

Get Scidev alerts:

In other Scidev news, insider Jon Gourlay 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. Also, insider Trevor Jones 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th.

SciDev Ltd manufactures and supplies chemicals for industrial wastewater treatment in Australia. It offers coagulants and flocculants under the MAXIFLOX, DAIRYFLOX, OPTIFLOX, and BIOFLOX brands for mining and mineral processing, dairy products manufacturing, food products manufacturing, and sewage treatment, as well as industrial liquid waste treatment, power generation, oil and gas production, personal products and cosmetics manufacturing, paper and cardboard manufacturing, and paint manufacturing industries.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Scidev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scidev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.