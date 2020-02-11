Scry.info (DDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $393,225.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.03622991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00247958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00138033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info’s launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

