SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of SDX Energy stock opened at GBX 23.25 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.71. SDX Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57). The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63.

In related news, insider Tim Linacre purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($11,049.72).

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

