Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-2.95 EPS.
SEE stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.27. 1,158,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,271. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $47.13.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.