Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-2.95 EPS.

SEE stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.27. 1,158,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,271. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Sealed Air from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.88.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

