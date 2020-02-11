Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SHIP opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.92. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

