Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Second Sight Medical Products’ rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Second Sight Medical Products an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EYES shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Second Sight Medical Products in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,688. Second Sight Medical Products has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 201.34% and a negative net margin of 743.86%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Second Sight Medical Products will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Second Sight Medical Products (EYES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.