Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Secureworks posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $15.96. 63,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

