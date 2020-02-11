Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s stock price was down 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 3,686,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 716,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Seelos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66,028 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

