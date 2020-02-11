SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 872 ($11.47).

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 913.80 ($12.02) on Friday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 911.80 ($11.99). The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 896.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 833.06.

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

