Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 247,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,501. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

