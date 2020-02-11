Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ST traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,913. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

