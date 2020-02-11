ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Argus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Argus from $304.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.82.

NYSE NOW traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,889. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 108.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.39. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $355.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,280,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,150 shares of company stock worth $21,088,453 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,821,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,017,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 456,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,137,000 after buying an additional 308,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

