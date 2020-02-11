Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 622 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.28. 1,992,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,028. The stock has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.13. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $374.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura lifted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

