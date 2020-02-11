SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,998,000 after acquiring an additional 194,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 122,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.90. 37,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67.

TPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.55.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $939,166. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.