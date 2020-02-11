Shaw Communications Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE:SJR.B traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.17. The company had a trading volume of 679,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.24, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.26. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$24.68 and a one year high of C$28.10.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Richard R. Green sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.59, for a total transaction of C$797,670.00.

SJR.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

