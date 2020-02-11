SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.45, 1,427 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHZHY)

There is no company description available for Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd.

