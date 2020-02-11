Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given a C$590.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$590.00 price objective on Shopify (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$654.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion and a PE ratio of -571.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$579.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$482.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 11.21. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$212.82 and a 1 year high of C$657.64.

In other news, Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$416.84, for a total value of C$25,427.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,061,266.31. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Kane Weiser sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$418.38, for a total transaction of C$118,819.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,940.66. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $322,129.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

