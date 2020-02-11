Short Interest in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rises By 46.9%

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,100 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan purchased 30,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 8,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 430,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Blackrock Capital Investment has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $6.64.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

