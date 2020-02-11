Short Interest in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Declines By 29.7%

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.53. 57,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

