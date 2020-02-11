Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Decreases By 30.3%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Dynatronics worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DYNT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,835. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

