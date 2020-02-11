Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) Decreases By 35.0%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
GHSI remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a current ratio of 13.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 922.62% and a negative return on equity of 186.27%.
Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
