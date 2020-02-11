Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) Decreases By 35.0%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GHSI remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a current ratio of 13.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 922.62% and a negative return on equity of 186.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) by 310.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

