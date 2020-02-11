Short Interest in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Grows By 59.5%

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the January 15th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IO stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 282,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,886. Ion Geophysical has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $17.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.97.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03). Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,203.27% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IO shares. ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ion Geophysical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 39.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 1,098.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 168,518 shares during the period. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

