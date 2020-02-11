Short Interest in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Drops By 88.9%

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NSEC remained flat at $$14.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. National Security Group has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 5,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,189.50. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 7,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,233.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,461 shares of company stock worth $312,635 over the last three months. 38.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

