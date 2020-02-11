Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Declines By 35.8%

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.23% of Network-1 Technologies worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Shares of NTIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,561. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.