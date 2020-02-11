Short Interest in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Increases By 82.0%

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,362,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 943,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 729,325 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 435,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Several brokerages have commented on NVMI. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

